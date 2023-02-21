February 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

BRS MLA from Patancheru G. Mahipal Reddy has dared BJP leaders to prove allegations levelled against him and announced that he is ready to quit politics if proved guilty.

“Former MLA and BJP leader Nandeeshwar Goud alleged that I had grown from ₹ 2 crore to ₹2,000 crore by grabbing government and endowments lands. Neither me nor my family members having any lands in benami names. I am ready to quit politics and limit my self to house if the allegations are proved by the BJP leader,” said Mr. Mahipal Reddy, while speaking to reporters at Patancheru on Tuesday.

The MLA said that he would request the BJP to allot ticket to Mr. Nandeeshwar Goud from Patancheru and ensure that the latter got defeated in elections.