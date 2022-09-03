‘Ready to quit if proved that TS has not joined Ayushman Bharat’

Finance Minister Harish Rao dares Union Finance Minister Nirmala

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 08:47 IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao addressing a press conference at Toopran in Medak district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Arif

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao dared Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to prove that Telangana has not joined the Union Health scheme Ayushman Bharat stating that he was ready to resign if it was proved. He dared the Union Minister asking whether she was ready to resign if it was proved otherwise.

“Union Ministers are telling lies. They speak something in Parliament and contradict the same when they speak outside. They tell half-truths while we speak naked facts. Telangana has joined the Ayushman Bharat in May 2018. This was informed by Union Health Minister to a question posed by Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on February 4 th, 2022. The State has received even ₹150 crore from the Centre under Ayushman Bharat in 20212- 22,” said Mr. Harish Rao while speaking to reporters at Toopran in Medak district on Friday.

“We are implementing better health scheme than Ayushman Bharat. While the Central scheme benefits only 26 lakh people, Aarogyasri being implemented by the State is benefiting 96 lakh people. We are spending Rs. 858.5 crore on the scheme,” said Mr. Harish Rao showing the document related to that. He said that in the present financial year ₹505 crore was spent on Ayushman Bharat in the state while the Centre has released only ₹40 crore in the first quarter.

Accusing that Ms. Nirmala has also joined the list of Ministers telling lies, Mr. Harish Rao said that the country has financially collapsed after BJP came to power.

Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy and MLC Yadava Reddy were present.

