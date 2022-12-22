Ready to punish myself if BRS implements promises: TS BJP chief

December 22, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - SIRCILLA:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay, on Thursday, said he was prepared to punish himself, if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government implements the promises made to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections, he ridiculed BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for talking of ‘Telangana model of development’ when several of his promises were not implemented like crop loan waiver, filling up of vacancies, unemployment allowance, double bedroom houses, three acres of land for Dalits, etc.

Farmers were continuing to commit suicides, with the government not taking up timely procurement of paddy and not supplying urea free of cost whereas the Narendra Modi government had extended lot of assistance to farmers. Power had made the KCR family arrogant and treat people in a cavalier manner, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP president accused the government of pushing Rajanna-Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) into deep debts of ₹450 crore. “Why are the departments not paying electricity dues of ₹165 crore? Why is the government not releasing subsidy of ₹40 crore towards powerloom subsidy? Is it not true that the CESS is facing a burden of ₹250 crore in the form of surcharge imposed by Discoms due to non-payment of all these dues?” he questioned.

Mr. KCR was planning to merge Siricilla CESS into the Telangana Transco by projecting it as a loss-making company, he alleged and also lashed out at Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao for his intemperate comments..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US