Ready to punish myself if BRS implements promises: TS BJP chief

December 22, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - SIRCILLA:

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay, on Thursday, said he was prepared to punish himself, if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government implements the promises made to the people.

Campaigning in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections, he ridiculed BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for talking of ‘Telangana model of development’ when several of his promises were not implemented like crop loan waiver, filling up of vacancies, unemployment allowance, double bedroom houses, three acres of land for Dalits, etc.

Farmers were continuing to commit suicides, with the government not taking up timely procurement of paddy and not supplying urea free of cost whereas the Narendra Modi government had extended lot of assistance to farmers. Power had made the KCR family arrogant and treat people in a cavalier manner, he alleged.

The BJP president accused the government of pushing Rajanna-Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) into deep debts of ₹450 crore. “Why are the departments not paying electricity dues of ₹165 crore? Why is the government not releasing subsidy of ₹40 crore towards powerloom subsidy? Is it not true that the CESS is facing a burden of ₹250 crore in the form of surcharge imposed by Discoms due to non-payment of all these dues?” he questioned.

Mr. KCR was planning to merge Siricilla CESS into the Telangana Transco by projecting it as a loss-making company, he alleged and also lashed out at Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao for his intemperate comments..