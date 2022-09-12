Ready to prove KCR was wrong: Bandi

4th phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra commenced at Quthbullapur

BJP State president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjya Kumar said that he was accepting the challenge thrown by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue of proposed meters to agriculture bore-wells and prove that the statement made by the latter in the Assembly on Monday was wrong.

“Let the Chief Minister get ready to resign. I will sent the bill copy to him and Ministers and let them prove that there was a proposal for meters to agriculture bore-wells” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar while addressing a public meeting at Quthbullapur on Monday.

As part of commencing 4 th phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, a public meeting was held addressed Mr. Sanjay Kumar, and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy among others.

“We are asking for unfulfilled promises. We are asking for development and Chief Minister telling about religion. Hindus will be at receiving end if BJP has not raised some issues. We are organising September 17, Telangana Liberation Day, officially, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend. After Union Minster G. Kishan Reddy made an announcement on the celebrations, MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that it should be National Integration Day. Then every party – TRS, Congress and even communists are speaking about it,” he said. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win Munugode by-election.

Special prayers were offered at Chittaramma temple by Mr. Sanjay before embarking upon the yatra.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the proposal of national party by Mr. Chandrashekar Rao was the biggest joke. “Mr. Chandrashekar Rao failed in Telangana. No one is ready trust him. He was meeting every one and offering them money and requesting them to support. People voted him twice to power. He has been trying to bring family rule in the country. That is why he has been trying to unite families that are in power. How could he compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” asked Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman said that people were ready to bring down corrupt TRS Government. “We are trying to offer confidence to people. Telangana is in fourth place in suicides of farmers in the country. VRAs, teachers and unemployed are committing suicide. We will come to power and address problems of these sections. National party proposal by Mr. Chandrashekar Rao is to divert attention of people from problems. He is joining hands with NDA alliance and regional parties,” he said questioning how much revenue of Hyderabad was diverted to Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla.

National vice-president D.K. Aruna said that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao was fearing BJP and that was visible. She wondered why the lands in Telangana are being sold by the government. She said that people are no more ready to trust TRS.

Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao, Party senior leader Vijaya Shanthi and others participated in the programme.