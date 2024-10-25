ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to go to jail to protect interests of farmers, says KTR

Published - October 25, 2024 11:52 am IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking at the Rythu Porata Bata at Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed the Congress government accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises such as providing Rythu Bharosa to farmers and foisting false cases against those exposing its ‘betrayal’ of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am ready to go to jail to protect the interests of farmers,” Mr. Rao said while addressing a dharna titled ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ in Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Crop loan waiver biggest betrayal of Telangana farmers: KTR

The Congress leaders will face the ire of farmers for betraying them, he said, calling upon people of Adilabad district to advise their friends and relatives in neighbouring Maharashtra not to vote for Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections to avoid being deceived.

He warned that the BJP elected representatives in Adilabad district will face the wrath of cotton farmers if they fail to ensure Minimum Support Price to them on par with the cotton farmers of Gujarat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US