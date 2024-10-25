GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ready to go to jail to protect interests of farmers, says KTR

Published - October 25, 2024 11:52 am IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking at the Rythu Porata Bata at Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking at the Rythu Porata Bata at Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed the Congress government accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises such as providing Rythu Bharosa to farmers and foisting false cases against those exposing its ‘betrayal’ of farmers.

“I am ready to go to jail to protect the interests of farmers,” Mr. Rao said while addressing a dharna titled ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ in Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Crop loan waiver biggest betrayal of Telangana farmers: KTR

The Congress leaders will face the ire of farmers for betraying them, he said, calling upon people of Adilabad district to advise their friends and relatives in neighbouring Maharashtra not to vote for Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections to avoid being deceived.

He warned that the BJP elected representatives in Adilabad district will face the wrath of cotton farmers if they fail to ensure Minimum Support Price to them on par with the cotton farmers of Gujarat.

