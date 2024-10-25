Ready to go to jail to protect interests of farmers, says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed the Congress government accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises such as providing Rythu Bharosa to farmers and foisting false cases against those exposing its ‘betrayal’ of farmers.

“I am ready to go to jail to protect the interests of farmers,” Mr. Rao said while addressing a dharna titled ‘Rythu Poru Bata’ in Adilabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

The Congress leaders will face the ire of farmers for betraying them, he said, calling upon people of Adilabad district to advise their friends and relatives in neighbouring Maharashtra not to vote for Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections to avoid being deceived.

He warned that the BJP elected representatives in Adilabad district will face the wrath of cotton farmers if they fail to ensure Minimum Support Price to them on par with the cotton farmers of Gujarat.