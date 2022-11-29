Ready to go to jail to protect democracy: Kishan

November 29, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NIRMAL

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy came down heavily on the TRS dispensation accusing it of foisting ‘false cases’ against BJP activists for exposing the ‘tyrannical family rule’ in the State.

We (BJP cadre and leaders) are ready to go to jail, if needed, to protect democracy and get the State rid of ‘corruption-ridden rule,’ he said.

He was addressing a public meeting held in connection with the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra on the outskirts of Bhainsa, around 3 km away from the communally sensitive town in Nirmal district, late on Tuesday afternoon.

In an oblique reference to the attack on the personal caravan of the YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila allegedly by some TRS cadres in Warangal district on Monday, he alleged that the TRS activists obstructed her padayatra by resorting to violence in the presence of local police.

The incident exposed the dictatorial tendencies of the ruling TRS which was bent upon misusing police machinery for suppressing opposition voices, he charged, alleging that the land, liquor and mining mafias were ruling the roost under the present regime in Telangana.

He said, “Telangana is heading towards a financial crisis as the TRS regime made the State bankrupt.”

The countdown to the downfall of the KCR government began when the BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao had won from the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, Mr Reddy said exuding the confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections by trouncing the TRS.

“After coming to power in the State, the BJP will probe each and every scam that surfaced under the TRS regime to recover the embezzled public money,” he added.

Taking a dig at the TRS over its “unkept election promises”, he said, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is bound to draw a blank and the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sure to come back to power for the third term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The TRS and the AIMIM cannot stop the BJP’s victory, Mr Reddy asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bandi Sanjay said the saffron flag will fly high in Telangana in the next Assembly elections and the ‘dictatorial’ TRS regime will bite the dust at the hustings.

The BJP will rename Bhainsa as “Maisa” (Mahisha), adopt the town for all-round development, drop the ‘false cases’ foisted against ‘victims of violence’ in Bhainsa and give them jobs, once our party comes to power in the State, he said.

Alleging that the TRS government was imposing curbs on Praja Sangrama Yatra in a dictatorial manner, he wondered whether Bhainsa was in Pakistan or Afghanistan so that one should take visa to visit the town.

He further charged the TRS dispensation with failing to address the problems facing the students of the IIIT Basar and properly maintain the dam gates of the Kadem project.

BJP sources said the public meeting was held from 3 pm to 5 pm in compliance with the conditions stipulated by the High Court.