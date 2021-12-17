Ready to face KCR in next elections if party orders: Eatala Rajender

HYDERABAD

17 December 2021 09:31 IST

‘People of Telangana have lost faith in KCR’

Former Minister and BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender said on Thursday that he was ready to contest against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if his party ‘orders’ him to do so in the next elections. “I have been elected seven times from Huzurabad, so there is no need, but I will, if I am asked to,” he told a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union.

“One thing is clear, people of Telangana have lost their faith in Mr. Rao, Harish Rao or any of the ministers because their words and deeds have not matched. The party is a gone case and am confident the BJP will come to power,” he asserted.

“Take the case of job notifications, double bedroom housing and the somersaults on agriculture policy, it is clear the TRS Government announces them just before any elections and forgets about them later,’ he said. Like most regional parties, TRS is run by Mr. Rao with an iron hand with no internal democracy and hence, has to take the responsibility for the current sorry state of affairs in TS.

“No one is happy including elected representatives of the ruling party. They are enjoying the fruits of being in power as the term is for another two years. A majority are aware the TRS has no future and once this is clear, who will stay there?,” questioned the former Minister. His only agenda is to put an end to the dynastic rule in Telangana.

Mr. Rajender said no government can survive if the farmer is in tears and this was happening in TS due to the ‘lopsided’ agriculture policies introduced without any perspective planning by the CM.

“What is left is propaganda from media outlets owned by the ruling party and whenever a organisation turns critical, the immediate plan is to take it over,” he charged. The BJP leader said he had joined the national party wholeheartedly and there is no ground for any kind of groupism. “I am not the kind to change parties often. I have been in TRS for 20 years and everyone knows my record there. I was pushed out of the party and forced to resign as MLA,” he reminded.

The MLA advised Mr. Rao to “first take care of TS” before he can think of leading the Third Front across the country.

Union president K. Prasada Rao and general secretary B. Swami participated.