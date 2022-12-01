Ready to face Enforcement Directorate, don’t fear for anyone: Telangana MLC Kavitha

December 01, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

K. Kavitha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, said she was ready to face inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and that she was not afraid of anyone. “Even ready to go to jail, if necessary,” she said, adding that this is nothing but political conspiracy.

“The BJP government at the Centre has collapsed nine governments in the past eight years. ED comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherever he wants to go [for elections]. There will be elections in Telangana next year end, and it will not be a surprise if ED comes to Telangana and chase our Ministers and MLAs. People should not get confused over this,” said Ms. Kavitha, while addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on December 1.

She has been responding on her name being figured in the remand report by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam in New Delhi.

“What will they do? Hardly send us to jail. We are not worried or feared. We welcome the investigating agencies and are ready to cooperate,” said Ms. Kavitha adding that the people of Telangana would not tolerate such cheap politics and would teach them a lesson.

“Modi ji, I want to tell you that winning elections by using the ED, the CBI and Income Tax Department is not right. Giving leaks to media is like stooping down,” she said.