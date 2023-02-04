February 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Railways, IT and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Government had been focusing on improving the infrastructure across the nation that would benefit the future generations and investing huge amounts in that sector. The Government had allocated as much as ₹10 lakh crore in the budget for infrastructure development in the country.

Mr. Vaishnaw washere to explain the Budget introduced by Union Government for the year 2023- 24 and the priorities being accorded in the Budget. In more than 50 cities across the country the BJP had taken up this exercise of explaining the Budget to the public as well as intellectuals.

“We are ready to cooperate with State government provided they are ready to extend required assistance like land acquisition, paying their share and according permissions. We are ready to examine if they send the proposals on the new metro line between Rayadurg and Shamshabad,” said the Union Minister while speaking to reporters at BJP office on Saturday. In the evening he interacted with intellectuals at a hotel and explained to them the Budget and how the Prime Minister had been focusing on laying road to to the future of the nation instead of offering short-term benefits by various political parties, which he termed ‘opium.’

Mr Vaishnaw said that a multi-purpose wagon factory that can manufacture high speed trains and locomotives would come up at Kazipet in Warangal district at an estimated cost of ₹521 crore and the government was yet to hand over 10 acres of land out of total 160 acres and about 1.5 acres of land for connectivity road.

“There was a record allocation of funds in Budget for Railways in Telangana. While it was ₹886 crore allocation for combined Andhra Pradesh for Railways in 2014, the amount allotted for Telangana alone this year stands at ₹4418 crore, five times the past allocation,” the Minister explained. Referring to reported comments made by State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao that there were no proper allocations to Telangana and inflation reached 30 per cent in the country, the Union Minister asked the latter to check the figures. He said that 39 railway stations in Telangana would be developed as ‘Amrit Bharat’ stations where facilities would be improved and designed as model stations with local flavour.

Answering a question, the Minister said that about ₹500 crore State share was yet to be released by the State for various railway projects.

“India is the seventh largest economy in the world in 2014 and we reached fifth position now and we will be in top three economies in the world by 2047. Soon we will have Vande Bharat trains for long distance travel whereas for short distance - within 100 kilometres- trains it would ‘Vande Metro.’ Prime Minster Modi has given us a target of developing these trains and the design process is on. They would be made ready in the next 12 months to 16 months and tested for one year, Once testing is completed, we will go for mass production,,” said Mr. Aswini Vaishnaw adding that while several countries were having one to two per cent growth, India has achieved a growth rate of seven per cent, which will have an impact on the next one decade.