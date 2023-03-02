Ready in all respects, flyover launch stalled due to temple on exit way

March 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The yet-to-be inaugurated flyover at LB Nagar junction presents a curious warning sign. Instead of displaying speed limits, or warning about speed bumps or school zone, the sign board alerts the commuters of a “Temple Ahead”.

The sign board also is a testimony of why despite having been completed in all respects, including street lights, the structure raised as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is not being thrown open for traffic.

A small temple bang on the exit way of the flyover is giving chills to the GHMC officials who have consistently failed in their negotiations to get the structure moved.

“Vehicles descending from the flyover would pile up at the narrow exit way, because we could not undertake the road expansion which should go simultaneously with construction of any flyover,” an Engineering official informed, recalling the notorious accident on the Inner Ring Road at Habsiguda when a truck rammed into the temple right on the road.

Interestingly, while the temple committee is in full agreement with the GHMC’s offer to construct another temple in larger space just a few yards away, there are “extra players” who are delaying the project, the official said, not divulging the identities of the persons.

Negotiations are on, and officials are hopeful to reach an amicable solution soon.

Another flyover

Construction of loop for another flyover already thrown open at Bairamalguda too has got entangled in temple politics. While the right of way is clear for the loop on the left hand side, a temple blocks the loop on the right hand side.

“Here too, the temple committee has agreed to vacate the land, but outsiders are raising issues. We initially considered bringing the temple inside the loop by increasing the circumference. But this required acquisition of several properties,” shared the official.

The property owners made a joint plea requesting GHMC to spare their properties, and in return, promising to negotiate for shifting of the temple, he said.

“We made the mistake of trusting them, and going ahead with construction of the flyover. Now, none of them are responding, and we are left high and dry, with the only option of restarting our negotiations for removal of the temple,” he lamented.