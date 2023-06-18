Ready for public debate on Centre’s help to TS: Bandi

June 18, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has challenged the BRS government for a public debate at Parade Grounds on the contribution of Centre towards the development of the State in the last nine years.

“Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has made public the details of the Centre’s funding for TS. Is the government here prepared to contest it? BRS can only dream of returning to power after pushing the State into ₹5 lakh crore debt,” he said, addressing partymen in Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

The State president was in the town to discuss preparations for the forthcoming public meeting to be addressed by national president J.P. Nadda on June 25. Urging the cadre to make the meeting a success, the BJP leader said they should keep aside the disappointment of the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting in Khammam last week due to the cyclone after all the arrangements were made.

“Telangana people have lost their faith in BRS and there is a growing interest in the BJP but there is an ongoing effort to prop up the Congress to split the anti-incumbency vote but it will not succeed. Congress and BRS are working with each other inside and outside Parliament and so are bound to be have an alliance,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised the ongoing BRS government celebrations and claimed that Mission Bhagiratha was a failure as people in many villages are still purchasing drinking water and this was evident during his ‘padayatras’ in several districts.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can go to any extent to retain power,” he said and questioned why he had stopped going to the new Secretariat built at an enhanced cost of ₹1,600 crore for the last fortnight.

He reiterated that the Narendra Modi government would not spare any person indulging in corruption and the Central investigation agencies would be doing their job without the party interference. The BJP leader said party tickets and posts would be given according to the work done at the ground level and not through lobbying.