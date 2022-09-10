Ready for probe into liquor scam: Revanth

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BJP has been throwing mud on him in Delhi liquor scam case and linking him to a company which was closed long back and in which he was a director for only 15 days.

“Let official agencies inquire with whom Sudini Srujan Reddy has been in business dealings. BJP leaders are telling the same things repeatedly. I am ready for inquiry at any place,” said Mr. Reddy and wondered why raids were not conducted on the residence of MLC K. Kavitha, who has been facing allegations in liquor scam.