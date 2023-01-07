Ready for open debate on Central funds to Telangana: Bandi

January 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of misleading people on Central assistance to Telangana, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared the ruling party leaders for an open debate on the issue.

Addressing the BJP booth committee functionaries at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP was ready for a debate on how much money the Centre had released to the State in the last eight years. “We can produce whatever evidence you want in this regard,” he told BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao.

He alleged that the BRS government was in fact diverting the Central funds for its purposes. “It has diverted Central funds released to gram panchayats and also under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). Why is the government not disclosing the details of revenue and expenditure?” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar called upon the booth committee members to take the lead in strengthening the party and bring it to power. “The polling booth committees can play an instrumental role in bringing the BJP to power in Telangana,” he said.

Explaining about the “Saral” mobile application, he said that it was unveiled to link the party workers right from Delhi to every nook and corner of the country. “It is because of the hard work of the cadre that the BJP could win the byelections at Dubbak and Huzurabad and the GHMC elections. We are also going to win the State Assembly elections whenever they are held, with the blessings of the people,” he said.

Reacting to the police complaint lodged by TPCC on the alleged poaching of its 12 MLAs by the BRS leadership, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said, “What were the Congress leaders doing in the last four years? People are laughing at them for enacting a drama now. The BRS and Congress have a secret understanding. They are going to fight the elections together,” he said.

Charging the BRS with conspiring to remove the names of BJP workers and sympathisers from the voters’ lists, the Telangana BJP chief called upon party booth committee members to meticulously examine the voters’ lists and see that the name of any genuine voter was not eliminated.

“You should also ensure that BJP workers and sympathisers are enrolled in the voters’ lists. Give a missed call to 6359119119 if you need any guidance,” he added.