Ready for national politics: KCR

JANGAON

11 February 2022 23:12 IST

‘Govt. considerate to States’ legitimate rights needed at Centre’

Making public the plans of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to play a role in politics at national level, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that TRS was ready to influence national politics and had sought blessings of people at Jangaon.

Addressing a public meeting at Jangaon on Friday after inaugurating the party office and integrated district offices complex as part of his districts’ visit, he said TRS Government in the State did not confront the Centre in eight years of Telangana formation although it denied projects, discriminated in devolution of funds and not fulfilled promises made in the bifurcation Act.

“We led the State’s progress with our own resources, ways and means”, Mr. Rao said and alleged that the Centre, however, had been trying to victimise the State now for not toeing its anti-people and anti-farmer line. He also announced that he would soon undertake visit to constituencies to awaken people on State’s interests.

In eight years, the State Government had completed many projects, given water for drinking and irrigation needs to all areas except a few, restored irrigation tanks, filled them with river waters, constructed check-dams, helped groundwater table improve, given investment support for taking up farming, he explained. Farmers were able to raise crops with the help of canal water and about 30 lakh borewells.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre was forcing the State to meter all agricultural pump-sets in the name of power reforms unable to see Telangana farmers happy. It was also creating hurdles in paddy procurement. He said: “I have refused Centre’s metering plans and told them clearly I would not allow it at any cost”.

Instead of doubling farmers’ income by the end of 2022, the Modi Government had doubled investment by increasing diesel, fertilizer and other input costs. He asked the people of Telangana to become alert on the Centre’s designs and get ready to fight it out at national level. “We have fight for national interests and send the anti-people government packing and get one that is considerate to States’ legitimate needs”, he suggested.

On Dalit Bandhu, the Chief Minister said it was being implemented to about 40,000 families this year (2021-22) and at least 2,000 families in every Assembly Constituency would be covered from the next year onwards to cover all the 17 lakh plus families. Several TRS leaders of combined Warangal district attended.