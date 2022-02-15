Ready for a public debate with KCR on Modi govt., says Kishan Reddy

Hits out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hits out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy said he was ready for an open debate with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the work and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last seven years at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in front of the Legislative Assembly.

“This should be moderated by senior journalists and should be done in a civil manner. I would also like to ask KCR if he is ready to make a Dalit the next chief minister of Telangana after the next polls as part of the revolutionary changes he has been talking about,” he questioned, addressing a press conference at the party office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister’s ‘revolutionary changes in TS’ were “not having a women minister for the first 5 years, no secretariat for official work, perpetuating family rule with his own son and nephew being ministers, not accessible to people even during floods or pandemic, preventing protests, attacking opponents and not standing by promises,” he said and wondered if he wanted to take these across the country.

“Neither does the Modi government need any certificate from him nor do the armed forces need to prove their surgical strikes because the entire world knows what has happened. In fact, it is KCR has been behaving like a tyrant ever since he has taken over power — being intolerant to criticism, demanding total submission from people and spreading lies about the Central government,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy said TRS chief’s wish was to “remain in power forever and rule like the Nizam” and has been still smarting about the defeats in the Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls, hence resorting to vile language. The Minister claimed “many attempts” have been made in the last seven years to “vitiate” the communal harmony across the country like during the time of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), intolerance debate and the Hijab issue with the Opposition wanting to “exploit” these issues.

“But people have maintained harmony while the government has maintained law & order ensuring terrorists are crushed,” he said. The BJP government was not installing meters on agriculture pumpsets but KCR was going on spreading falsehoods about this forgetting his own promises, he added.