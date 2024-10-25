Ready final draft of sports policy by Nov.: CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare the final draft of the sports policy before November-end.

Steps should be taken to see that Telangana has the best sports policy in the country. Officials should accordingly conduct an extensive study in consultation with sports persons and experts in the field.

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting on sports policy with senior officials on Friday. Simultaneously, steps should be taken to hold discussions with the Indian Olympic Association enabling Telangana to host the national games in two years.

He wanted the officials to harness the available resources in the State and at the same time, upgrade the existing stadia, sports complexes and other amenities in line with the emerging needs. Steps should simultaneously be taken to expeditiously draft the Young India Sports University Bill.

Officials gave him details pertaining to Young India Physical Education and Sports University, Young India Sports Academy and Sports Authority of Telangana, which formed part of the proposed sports policy.

The CM also suggested changes in sports policy and explained to the officials about his experiences during his recent visit to sports university in South Korea. Officials should take into consideration the issues that figured during the discussions between Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar in South Korea.

Officials were asked to study the practices followed by Queensland University of Australia, which was reputed in the sports field. Efforts should be made to see that the governing body for sports policy was constituted within 10 days besides preparing a calendar of sports events at state, national and international levels.

