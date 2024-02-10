ADVERTISEMENT

Reading key to understanding human life: Telangana Minister

February 10, 2024 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Culture Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurates Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium; fair to run for 10 days and will be open for visitors between 2 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends

The Hindu Bureau

The 36th Hyderabad Book Fair-2024 is open for visitors at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad from Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

It was a low-key inauguration for the 36th Hyderabad Book Fair with Minister for Culture Jupally Krishna Rao turning up for the inauguration late in the evening.

“It is a great thing to be born as a human. Without realising it, people are lost in the race of life and are tormented by problems, Mr. Krishna Rao during his brief address, adding that reading books is key to cultivating a sense of what human beings are and understanding the purpose of life.

“This year we have more stalls than last year. We had 340 stalls, now the number is 362,” said a spokesperson of the HBF. The fair run for 10 days, will be open for visitors between 2 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

The venue NTR Stadium has been christened Gaddar Pranganam to honour the balladeer. “Language is key to our understanding of the world. Poetry shows us the soul of the society, which Gaddar did for all the Telugu people. Naming the venue after him was a natural decision,” said the president of organising committee Juluri Gourishankar.

“We came with warm clothes but had to discard them. It is so hot here,” said a bookstall owner who travelled from Delhi. “This is the first time and plan to do good business,” said the owner of Manohar Booksstall.

