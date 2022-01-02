Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

02 January 2022 19:15 IST

Drunk driving menace

In spite of many similar tragedies, one fails to understand why people would want to drive after drinking and knock down innocent people, killing or maiming them in the process. It is strange how and why the family members of these tipplers fail to monitor their movements and alcohol intake. Sad that the government has no fool-proof plan to avoid such tragedies; it seems more bothered about revenue from alcohol sales. Is it not the responsibility of the government to bring in some regulations for bars and wine shops for restricting timing for sale of alcohol? Why not set aside some budget from the excise revenue for the kin of those dying in drunk-driving accidents?

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda.

Children’s vaccination

Vaccination of children between 15-18 years and booster dose for senior citizens is a welcome move but I request the government to make arrangements at schools and colleges to provide vaccine to the students since they are better equipped to certify the age of the students. Senior citizens should be taken proper care of at the vaccination sites unlike earlier when they were made to wait inordinately. Safe drinking water as well as toilet facility should be provided. The government should also consider imposing night curfew and educate people about Omicron symptoms and treatment.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

R.K. Puram

Blinding lights

Vehicular movement in the twin cities has increased multi-fold but it has been observed that many of these vehicles do not have their headlight painted black. Moreover, these vehicles are fitted with LED bulbs whose focus is high and can blind those coming in the opposite direction. Some vehicles are seen sporting multi-LED lights and the drivers do not even bother to use the dipper. I request the law-enforcing authorities to keep a check on these vehicles and penalise them.

Vithal G. Deshpande,

Warsiguda

Traffic signal needed

Provision for a digital traffic signal points is necessary mainly at Yashoda Hospital (Secunderabad), Chandana shopping mall and JBS/Parade ground metro station. While these three points are being manned by the traffic police personnel, a disproportionate amount of time is being taken for vehicles awaiting their turn to go ahead. As someone frequenting the three signals twice a day, I request the GHMC and traffic police to look into this aspect.

Shiju N.T.,

West Marredpally

English medium

For the past four years, I have been writing to Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Open University to introduce English medium in certain PG courses as even Telugu students are not able to write in English by translating subject material supplied in Telugu. The then Vice-Chancellor was again posted back to this position on regular basis. In between, the in-charge V-Cs and other officials did not show any interest in this matter. It cannot be called as ‘Open University’ in the absence of English as a medium.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

