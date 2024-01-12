January 12, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana government-constituted committee on the Dharani portal will submit interim reports to keep people aware of the concerns in its functioning apart from the final report, according to the committee Chairman, M. Kodanda Reddy. Congress in a dilemma over choosing the candidates for the two MLC vacancies with several candidates vying for nomination. Congress is confident to win both the vacancies as the elections will be held separately for each vacancy. Demand to change the name of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to its original Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is gaining from the cadre as they feel the party has lost its essence with the name change done in 2022. BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao changed the name from TRS to BRS with an eye on expanding the party to other states. BRS working president KT Rama Rao says the proposed reorganisation of districts by the government will be opposed by the people. The Congress government argues that the 10 old districts of Telangana were divided into 33 districts unscientifically and it prefers to reorganise them again. From the heart of Hyderabad in Saifabad and Begumpet, the Hyderabad Lit Fest is set to move to Sattva Knowledge City on the other side of Durgam Cheruvu for its 14th edition.

