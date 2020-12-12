Eight injured in reactor blast at IDA Bollaram

More than five fire engines roped in to control the fire

In ghastly incident, as many as eight labourers were seriously injured when reactor blast took place at Vindhya Organics at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday afternoon.

Fire was in such an uncontrollable stage that more than five fire engines roped in to control the fire.

According to sources, the blast has such in effect that management of other factories trying to cool the boilers in their premises. As it was lunch hour many workers left for lunch and it has reduced the immediate impact. It was suspected that some of the labourers were struck in the factory.

However, complete details were not known. Soon after the blast labourers ran helter skelter. Some more fire engines are being pressed into service.