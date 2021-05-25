Reaching out to patients in backward areas

20-bed coronavirus facility set up by social activist in Makthal of Narayanpet district with own funds

As the coronavirus pandemic engulfs rural areas and the poor medical infrastructure unable to support the affected, a few social workers and NRIs are doing their bit to mitigate the problems.

The old Mahabubnagar district, one of the most backward with poor medical infrastructure is seeing facilities created by individuals. Makthal, one of the most backward areas within old Mahabubanagar and now in Narayanpet district, has benefited with a 20-bed COVID facility created by Varkatam Jagannath Reddy through his VJR Prajasena Foundation along with government support.

Mr. Reddy, who is active in Telangana Rashtra Samiti, said the COVID facility at the Government Hospital, Makthal, was created through his trust. While the government has arranged the beds, he has already donated two oxygen concentrators and medical monitors apart from medicines worth a couple of lakhs of rupees. He handed over the medical equipment to District Medical Officer Jaya Chandramohan in presence of the doctors.

“Poor people from rural areas have little access to medical facilities and the expensive treatment in private hospitals has closed options for them. COVID-affected patients now don’t need to run to cities as they can have oxygen facility in Makthal itself, he said, adding, “Additional support will be created as the demand increases”.

Well-known entrepreneur in the USA, Tippireddy Ramchandra Reddy, who hails Nandi Vaddenam village (now in Nagarkurnool district) has also chipped in with ₹15 lakh to strengthen medical support in the district. Kakkireddy Ramchandra Reddy, who is active with the Palamuru NRI Forum here and employed in TSRTC, said several NRIs are contributing in these distressed times.

He said a US-returned entrepreneur and businessman, Bharat Edma has given medical equipment worth ₹10 lakh, and this would be distributed in all the government hospitals in the district. “All that was needed was one phone call to Mahabubnagar MP M.S.N. Reddy. He donated ₹25 lakh to reach out to COVID patients in the district,” Mr. Ramchandra Reddy explained.