Reach test centre two hours in advance, TSPSC tells Group-I aspirants

Biometrics and jumbling of questions to be introduced this time

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 23:00 IST

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has asked candidates appearing for the Group-I preliminary test on October 16 to reach the centre two hours prior to the commencement of the test. 

The test is scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m. So, candidates should reach by 8.30 a.m. and they would be allowed to enter the centre till 10.15 a.m. The 15-minute gap is being maintained to facilitate biometric attendance of aspirants before the test begins.

To prevent impersonation, biometric attendance system has been introduced this time and details captured during the preliminary test will be verified during the Main examination to validate the candidate’s credentials. The TSPSC will initiate severe action if impersonation is noticed and it includes filing criminal cases and debarring the aspirants from future exams, TSPSC chairman B. Janardhan Reddy said.

The jumbling system will be introduced in the question papers, and no question and option will be in the same order. The test will be held at 1,019 centres and the key will be released after the exam. The scanned copies of OMR sheets will be hosted on the TSPSC website for transparency.

