Manthani Madhukar death: Re-postmortem conducted amid tight security

Following the High Court directive, a team of forensic experts from Osmania General Hospital of Hyderabad and Kakitya Medical College of Warangal on Monday conduct re-postmortem on the body of Manthani Madhukar after exhuming the body on the outskirts of Khanapur village of Manthani mandal amid tight security.

The forensic experts performed the re-postmortem from 11 am to 4 pm in the presence of District Judge Kusha and parents of the victim. The forensic experts also collected some vital organs of the victim which would be sent to the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad and the report would be submitted to the High Court within a week.

The police made unprecedented security arrangements in the village and around the re-postmortem place which was enclosed in a tent by deploying additional police forces to avoid any untoward incident. Peddapalli DCP Vijayender Reddy, ACP Sindhu Sharma and Apoorva Rao supervised the security arrangements.

Villagers and dalit leaders thronged the place in large numbers.

It may be recalled Madhukar, dalit youth and a driver by profession, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Khanapur village of Manthani mandal on March 14. The police had conducted a postmortem on the body and then it was announced that Madhukar’s death was suicide. However, family members of the victim had alleged that it was “honour killing” by family members of an upper caste girl with whom Madhukar had been in love.