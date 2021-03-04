Re-inauguration of Yadadri likely in May

Tells officials to visit temples in other states for inspiration

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple atop Yadagirigutta, which was taken up for redevelopment by the Telangana State government in 2016, may be inaugurated in May, if all the final touches are put to desired satisfaction, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

He expressed the possibility, as the main temple is already in the finished stage and just requires some last touches.

CM KCR, who is also the chairman of Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), instructed officials to ensure hassle-free amenities, devotee convenience such as audio-visual experience and queue management, and greenery all around the temple.

He even suggested the teams of officials and artists to visit temples and structures in the country and abroad, for inspiration. For instance, for mandaps for poor Brahmins and retired priests to continue their practice, he said the teams should visit the Shri Jagannath Temple in Odisha, and a mall in China, for Addala Mandap (A hall with mirrors), and the daily sevas should be organised like they are held at Tirumala.

Mr. Rao was here on Thursday, in what was his 14th visit to the temple, and spent about five hours to inspect works, review progress and suggest improvements. The main purpose of the visit, according to officials, was for a practical understanding of the estimated time of completion and the readiness of the temple to open it for devotees.

Along with temple artist Anand Sai, architect Velu, special secretary Bhoopal Reddy and others, KCR took an elaborate walk through the temple, the queue complex, various mandaps and the steps way.

It was learnt that Mr. Rao gave clear instructions on artistic improvements such as brass plating of metals, illumination to infuse spiritual atmosphere, and for the sculptures of the legend of Prahlad and the legend of Narasimha.

Later, Mr. Rao also reviewed plans at the foot of the hill. On the approach and the highway beautification around the temple, bus station, cottages, pushkarni and annadana satram, he gave his instructions.

The visit also saw Mr. Rao interacting with shopkeepers and stall owners, who would lose their businesses and property owing to land acquisition for roads and related developmental works.

It was stated that Mr. Rao assured them of new, spacious and fully constructed stores, besides free house plots. And the vacated businesses on the hill top will be allotted stores in the newly constructed temple town, following due procedure.

KCR also instructed officials for construction of residential quarters to temple priests and staff in the vicinity. Proposals for employment opportunities to land oustees and free plots to temple sculptors was under examination.