ADVERTISEMENT

‘RBI decision will not have impact on common man’

May 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State BJP official spokesperson N. V. Subhash said that withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation would not have any impact on public much.

“The decision of phasing out ₹ 2,000 notes was aimed to tackle the problems of hoarding black money which leads to inflation. The RBI has taken adequate steps to avoid any convenience to public if any. It has given enough time to deposit ₹2,000 notes in banks and replace it by opening special counters for this purpose and there would be no effect on general public,” he said adding that withdrawal of this big note would be a problem for those who hoarded black money and RBI decision would have no impact on the common man.

Mr. Subhash said even the architect of the Indian constitution B. R. Ambedkar, in one of his books, on economy suggested that Indian currency be replaced every 10 years to tackle the problems of black money in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US