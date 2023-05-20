‘RBI decision will not have impact on common man’

May 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State BJP official spokesperson N. V. Subhash said that withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation would not have any impact on public much.

“The decision of phasing out ₹ 2,000 notes was aimed to tackle the problems of hoarding black money which leads to inflation. The RBI has taken adequate steps to avoid any convenience to public if any. It has given enough time to deposit ₹2,000 notes in banks and replace it by opening special counters for this purpose and there would be no effect on general public,” he said adding that withdrawal of this big note would be a problem for those who hoarded black money and RBI decision would have no impact on the common man.

Mr. Subhash said even the architect of the Indian constitution B. R. Ambedkar, in one of his books, on economy suggested that Indian currency be replaced every 10 years to tackle the problems of black money in the country.