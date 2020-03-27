RBI asked to arrange ₹ 35,000 crore for purchase of harvest

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State government was in touch with the Reserve Bank of India to arrange ₹ 30,000 to 35,000 crore to its account to procure foodgrains which the farmers will want to sell in a few days.

Expecting a bumper paddy harvest as the crop was cultivated in over 38 lakh acres in the about to conclude rabi season, Mr. Rao told a press conference on Friday that the government had made arrangements to store the stocks at warehouses of agriculture, marketing and warehousing corporation and government schools and junior colleges.

He announced closure of all market yards in the State from Friday as part of steps to deal with coronavirus. Instead, the farmers will have to dispose of their stocks at their respective villages. The staff of Marketing department will visit the villages to procure the material, mainly paddy and maize, at minimum support price from April 1. The payment to farmers will be by way of cheque which the farmers could encash after a month.

Mr. Rao said it was decided to extend the release of water by canals for crop under Kaleshwaram, Sriramsagar, Nagarjunasagar and Jurala projects till April 10. Earlier, the canals were scheduled for closure by March 31. The water would be supplied either on-and-off or uninterrupted with the aim to see that not a single acre dried up.

The total cropped area in rabi was about 54 lakh acres which required final wetting in the coming days. Village wise details of crop was being gathered. The power staff should ensure 24-hour supply for the next 15 days to agriculture.

Appealing to farmers not to get frustrated over strict measures of government to combat coronavirus when the crop was ready for harvest, he asked them not to indulge in panic selling to private traders as the government will purchase their produce to the last grain at MSP.

He asked farmers not to export oranges and sweet lime to other States as people could consume them locally to improve their resistance to coronavirus. He assured that vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, fruits, essential commodities and fodder will not be stopped by the police.

He assured students of Andhra Pradesh origin that they could continue to stay in hostels in Hyderabad. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him in a telephonic talk on Friday to extend all out support of the Centre to the State government in dealing with coronavirus.