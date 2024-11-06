R&B Minister irked over delay in road repairs, TIMS hospitals

Minister for Roads & Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy read the riot act to officials and top engineers of his department on Wednesday for delay in not only repairing roads damaged in recent floods, but also for lag in completing the four new Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals in the capital region.

Mr. Reddy told Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana that he wants all the four hospitals to be ready by July 2025 without compromising on quality since he had already released bills by personally taking up the matter with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

“We cannot let people suffer due to our negligence as bringing these hospitals to use quickly will ensure they are not at the mercy of corporate hospitals and pay enormous bills. We cannot keep them waiting claiming that construction works are in progress for years. I want to know the status of works every week,” he said.

The Minister was equally scathing about road repairs and wondered why senior engineers keep talking about “estimates and tenders” when the general public are suffering commuting on roads. If ₹500 crore is spent on time and judiciously while ensuring quality patch works, roads valued at ₹4,000-₹5,000 crore can be repaired, he said.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that the neighbouring states have invested in modern road machinery like the Jatpack work machines and velocity patching modern machines to repair potholes, therefore, there is no reason why these should not be procured and used here too. The government has also identified 20 roads to be developed under the public private partnership mode at an estimated cost of ₹1,787.06 crore.

Warangal Airport

The Minister also reviewed the proposed airport in Warangal and wanted the land acquisition to be completed quickly so that it can become operational within two years. The Centre’s ‘UDAN’ scheme for development of new airports should be taken advantage of and talks should be held with airline companies, he said, offering to review the works every fortnight.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Minister Konda Surekha, ENC Madhusudan Reddy, and chief engineers E. Mohan Naik, and Rajeshwar Reddy took part.