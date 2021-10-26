R&B Minister asks architects to expedite final designs of medical infra projects

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 19:40 IST

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has directed architects and senior officials engaged in the preparation of design for multi super speciality hospitals and other health infrastructure projects, to prepare the final designs of these institutions at the earliest.

The Minister reviewed the preliminary designs of the hospitals, nursing colleges and other medical infrastructure projects, announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of the health infrastructure augmentation, on Tuesday. The architects made power point presentation of the designs to the Minister, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials.

The development follows the Chief Minister’s decision to upgrade Warangal hospital into a multi super speciality hospital and develop four multi super speciality institutions on the four sides of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). This is in addition to eight medical colleges proposed in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other places.

The Minister reviewed the designs for 14 nursing colleges planned at Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Suryapet. He suggested certain changes in the designs and asked architects to be ready with the final designs before the next review meeting. Once prepared, the final designs would be forwarded to the Chief Minister for his final approval.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that the government was committed to provide medical services on par with corporate hospitals to the poor and hence, took up health infrastructure development on a massive scale.