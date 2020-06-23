R&B dept set to plant saplings along the highways

HYDERABAD

23 June 2020 18:34 IST

Plans drawn up to increase green cover along highways

With the sixth edition of the Telangana Ku Harita Haaram scheduled to start from June 25, the Roads and Buildings department has focused attention on developing nurseries along the national highways.

To be named as Highway Nurseries, these nurseries would be set up at 20 places along the highways under the control of the National Highways Authority of India and another 25 places along the roads under the control of the R&B department. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy instructed the officials of the department to identify suitable locations for developing nurseries along the highways in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of promoting green cover along the national and State highways.

The Minister who reviewed the arrangements that are being made for the conduct of the Harita Haaram with senior officials on Tuesday exhorted them to take up plantation of saplings in a big way and ensure their survival. NHAI regional officer Krishna Prasad informed the Minister that that plans were afoot to plant 3.3 lakh saplings along the 800 km roads under the national authority.

R&B Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy said the department had firmed up plans to ensure plantation and protection of 75,000 saplings — 50,000 along the 300 km stretch of roads under the control of the department and 25,000 saplings at 1,000 saplings in each of the 25 district collectorates across the State. In all, the R&B department had chalked out plans for planting 9.97 lakh saplings along the 2,458 km roads under its control.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy wanted the officials to ensure plantation of saplings along the roads abutting villages through the respective gram panchayats utilising funds under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme while the Forest department should be entrusted the responsibility of planting and protecting saplings in the areas away from the habitations.

The R&B, Rural Development and Forest department officials should work in close coordination to ensure the success of the programme and the department should make the superintendent rank officials responsible for plantation and protection of saplings at the district level.