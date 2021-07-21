R&B dept. intensifies efforts for super-speciality hospital in Warangal

HYDERABAD

21 July 2021 19:36 IST

Minister reviews the designs prepared by reputed architects

The Roads and Buildings department has intensified efforts to finalise the designs for the proposed multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during his recent visit to the district, expressed his resolve to construct a multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal with international standards. The government had decided to take up the project as it would ensure super-speciality medical services to people of the State, eastern Telangana in particular. Construction of a hospital with international standards would also ease pressure on Hyderabad, which offered required medical infrastructure to people.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, conducted a meeting with architects reputed in construction of hospital buildings on Wednesday. The Roads and Buildings department decided to submit the designs for the proposed multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his approval. Representatives of city-based Ameya Designs, ARCOP Architects of New Delhi, Design Associates and others attended the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

The firms explained the salient features of different designs through PowerPoint presentation. The Minister wanted these firms to complete their designs within a week so that they could be forwarded to the Chief Minister for his final approval. He said the government was firm on construction of a state-of-the art medical facility and it should be equipped with best-in-class features.

The firms were told to ensure that the designs of the hospitals were made keeping in view the Telangana culture and traditions and minor changes should be made accordingly in the designs prepared. He wanted the hospitals to complete preparation of the designs with proper elevation so that they could be submitted to the Chief Minister.