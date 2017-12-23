Rayalaseema Express derails, passengers safe

The Rayalaseema Superfast Express (Train No. 12793) bound for Nizamabad from Tirupati derailed with loco power slightly going out of track just 1 km after Sirnapally station in Indalwai mandal, some 35 km from here, on Saturday around 8.10 a.m.

As a result, two wheels of the sixth coach from the engine slipped out of the track. The mishap happened following the repairs on the track. However, no alert signals were put on the track side, according to the eye witnesses.

Station Manager, Nizamabad, Bablu Meena said that all passengers were safe and escaped unscathed. They were immediately transshipped to their destinations and some to the district headquarters by arranging a special train. Snacks and breakfast were arranged for the passengers at the station.

“Within a couple of hours the movement of trains will be restored. As usual departmental enquiry will be conducted by higher authorities,” he said.

An official team led by Divisional Railway Manager Arunkumar Jain from Secunderabad reached out the spot. Meanwhile, the SCR Chief Public Relations Officer, M. Umashankar Kumar, in a press release, said that work has been taken up to restore normal running of the trains at the earliest.

In view of the derailment some trains were cancelled, some were partially cancelled and others were diverted. Train No. 17058 Secunderabad-CST Mumbai Devagiri Express scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 12.25 p.m.; and No. 17057 CST Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express scheduled to depart CST were cancelled.

