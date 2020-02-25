Ravinder Rao is DCCB chairman

KARIMNAGAR

25 February 2020 19:57 IST

Elected unopposed for the third consecutive time

Former DCCB chairman and TSCAB chairman K. Ravinder Rao has been elected chairman of DCCB unanimously for the third consecutive term following the filing of single nomination papers for the post on Tuesday.

Following the instructions of the party high command, Mr. Ravinder Rao alone had filed his nomination papers for DCCB chairman post. Another director Pingali Ramesh has filed his papers for the vice-chairman post. On the other hand, all the 15 director posts have been elected unanimously to the DCCB. The formal announcement of the election of chairman and vice-chairman would be made on February 29.

Mr. Ravinder Rao was unanimously elected PACS chairman from Gambhiraopet mandal and also as the director of DCCB. He was first elected DCCB chairman in 2005 and later in 2013. After bifurcation of the State, he was made the chairman of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) in April 2015. He had won appreciation for making the cooperative bank run in profits and bringing reputation to the bank at the national and international level.

