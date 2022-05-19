Ravichandra files nomination for RS

Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat here on Thursday. Nomination papers were presented to Assembly secretary.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Women and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, Welfare Minister K. Eshwar, Rytu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Lok Sabha member M. Kavitha, MLC Banda Prakash, MLAs M. Yadagiri Reddy, N. Narender and others accompanied him.

“For the past 75 years the political parties have seen Munnuru Kapu community as vote banks. We got this opportunity because we are united. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has provided us the best opportunities to be at various levels from the posts of MLAs, Ministers to Members of Parliament. We thank Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for providing us several opportunities,” said Mr. Kamalakar while addressing a gathering of the community representatives.

Calling on the other communities in the BC s to get united, Mr. Kamalakar said that Munnuru Kapu building will be inaugurated on June 9.