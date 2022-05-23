Ravichadra elected unanimous to Rajya Sabha

Vaddiraju Ravichandra got elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Monday. Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharyulu handed over him the certificate in this regard.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Government whip D. Vinaya Bhaskar, Rytu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeswar Reddy, Lok Sabha member M. Kavitha and others were present.