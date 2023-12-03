Ravi Gupta assumes charge as Telangana Director-General of Police

December 03, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government on Sunday (December 3) issued an order posting Ravi Gupta as Director-General of Police (Head of Police Force) with Full Additional Charge (FAC) with immediate effect. Mr. Ravi assumed charge within hours after the dramatic exit of the incumbent DGP Anjani Kumar.

An IPS officer of the 1990 batch, Mr. Ravi completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur in 1987. He completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur in 1989 and worked in Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineer (IRSME) from 1989 to 1990.

Mr. Ravi was first allotted the Andhra Pradesh Cadre in 1990 and had an opportunity to work in various fields, including anti-extremist field, law and order, vigilance and enforcement, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Intelligence and the A.P. Secretariat. He worked as the Superintendent of Police in Nalgonda and West Godavari districts and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Warangal and Eluru ranges.

He also worked as Joint Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad and as Additional Secretary to Government Home Department of A.P. Secretariat. On promotion as IGP, he was posted as Inspector General of Police, A.P. Special Police Battalions.

He was awarded Indian Police Medal in 2007 for his meritorious services. On March 17, 2010, he was transferred to A.P. Police Computer Services and Standardisation and took initiative for implementation of the CCTNS project and worked till November 20, 2012. The next day, he was posted as IGP South Coastal Zone, Guntur, and was later posted as the IGP of North Zone (Warangal Region).

On January 17, 2015, he was transferred and posted as IGP of Technical Services. He is also the recipient of the President Police Medal (PPM) of 2015 for distinguished services.

On May 4, 2015, he was promoted as Additional Director General of Police and posted to Technical Services and also held the charge of Director Police IT&C Organization and IGP, Police Computer Services and Standardisation. His main responsibility was the implementation of the prestigious CCTNS/Enterprise eCOPS Project in the State. In addition, he looked after the implementation of other IT projects as well.

On October 23, 2019, he was transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary to Government Home Department, Government of Telangana State. On December 20, 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Director-General of Police. On January 20, 2022, he was awarded with Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak for the year 2021 in recognition of long service with certain levels of professional excellence.

On December 31, 2022, he was transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana State, and Vigilance and Enforcement, Telangana State, Hyderabad.

On December 3, the order to appoint Ravi Gupta as DGP came hours after the Election Commission of India directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to initiate disciplinary action against DGP Anjani Kumar. Mr. Kumar was suspended on the grounds of meeting the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy at his residence during counting of votes.

