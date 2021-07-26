Telangana

Ration cards to offer food security: Bhupal Reddy

V. Bhupal Reddy, Pro-tem Speaker, Legislative Council, said that the new ration cards are being issued by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao so that no one goes hungry .

Participating in new ration cards distribution programme held at GMR Convention Centre at Patancheru on Monday, Mr. Bhupal Reddy said that the government has been supplying quality food material on ration cards and officials should see that ration reaches all the card holders.

Later, Mr. Bupal Reddy has distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries.


