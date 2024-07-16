GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ration card details only for identification of family details, CM clarifies  

CM says over 90 lakh PDS cards in existence against 70 lakh farmers with loans

Updated - July 16, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister has clarified that the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh would be applicable to all eligible farmers and details of the ration cards (food security cards) are being sought for the details of the family members of the respective farmers.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said while there were over 90 lakh ration cards in the State, accounts of farmers who secured loans from banks was around 70 lakh. There were 6.36 lakh farmers without ration cards and loan waiver would be applicable for them too as the government was firm on ensuring that such farmers were not left uncovered by the benefit.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to hold meetings with the bankers at 11 a.m. on July 18, the date fixed by the government to credit pending crop loans to the tune of ₹1 lakh into the loan accounts of the farmers. He reiterated that there should not be any diversion of the amounts released by the government for crop loan waiver by banks. The bankers were cautioned against diverting the amounts for filling the gaps relating to other loans obtained by the respective farmers, he said recalling the action initiated by the Central government while implementing the loan waiver introduced by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Related stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.