ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata Marg: Telangana Govt to consider naming ORR approach road to Adibatla after Ratan Tata

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the government will consider the possibility of naming the approach road from Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Adibatla after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Government to consider the possibility of naming the Outer Ring Road (ORR) approach road to Adibatla after veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu who mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, recalled the contributions of the doyen of the Indian industry to “the growth of high end manufacturing in Hyderabad, especially in the aerospace sector, apart from the significant presence of TCS and his encouragement to the Industrial eco system development in Telangana”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Babu said that former Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy wrote to Ratan Tata when the State lost the Nano car project to Gujarat in 2008.

“He replied stating that he has something bigger in mind for Hyderabad and that’s how the Sikorsky helicopter project took birth in Adibhatla, which thanks to the anchor industry of Tata Advance Systems has become a global aerospace cluster today. He was very impressed with the ORR and while driving on it by had commented that he could land an aircraft on it. We consider it a fitting tribute to his memory to look at the possibility of naming the approach road from ORR to Adibhatla after him as Ratan Tata Marg. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire us,” said Mr. Babu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US