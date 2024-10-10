Ratan Tata Marg: Telangana Govt to consider naming ORR approach road to Adibatla after Ratan Tata

Telangana Government to consider the possibility of naming the Outer Ring Road (ORR) approach road to Adibatla after veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night.

The State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu who mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, recalled the contributions of the doyen of the Indian industry to “the growth of high end manufacturing in Hyderabad, especially in the aerospace sector, apart from the significant presence of TCS and his encouragement to the Industrial eco system development in Telangana”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Babu said that former Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy wrote to Ratan Tata when the State lost the Nano car project to Gujarat in 2008.

“He replied stating that he has something bigger in mind for Hyderabad and that’s how the Sikorsky helicopter project took birth in Adibhatla, which thanks to the anchor industry of Tata Advance Systems has become a global aerospace cluster today. He was very impressed with the ORR and while driving on it by had commented that he could land an aircraft on it. We consider it a fitting tribute to his memory to look at the possibility of naming the approach road from ORR to Adibhatla after him as Ratan Tata Marg. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire us,” said Mr. Babu.

