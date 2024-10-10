GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratan Tata Marg: Telangana Govt to consider naming ORR approach road to Adibatla after Ratan Tata

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the government will consider the possibility of naming the approach road from Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Adibatla after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the government will consider the possibility of naming the approach road from Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Adibatla after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Government to consider the possibility of naming the Outer Ring Road (ORR) approach road to Adibatla after veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night. 

The State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu who mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, recalled the contributions of the doyen of the Indian industry to “the growth of high end manufacturing in Hyderabad, especially in the aerospace sector, apart from the significant presence of TCS and his encouragement to the Industrial eco system development in Telangana”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Babu said that former Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy wrote to Ratan Tata when the State lost the Nano car project to Gujarat in 2008.

“He replied stating that he has something bigger in mind for Hyderabad and that’s how the Sikorsky helicopter project took birth in Adibhatla, which thanks to the anchor industry of Tata Advance Systems has become a global aerospace cluster today. He was very impressed with the ORR and while driving on it by had commented that he could land an aircraft on it. We consider it a fitting tribute to his memory to look at the possibility of naming the approach road from ORR to Adibhatla after him as Ratan Tata Marg. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire us,” said Mr. Babu. 

Published - October 10, 2024 11:10 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.