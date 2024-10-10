GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ratan Tata death: ‘There will be never another one like him’ says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Kishan Reddy, KCR and KTR condole his death

Updated - October 10, 2024 09:55 am IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
A file photo of industrialist Ratan Tata attending an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022.

A file photo of industrialist Ratan Tata attending an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Condolences poured in over the demise of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata from across several sections.

Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes as nation mourns business tycoon

Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy termed it as a nation’s loss and expressed his condolences to the family and the nation that admired the late industrialist, and that there will be never another one like him.

In a post on ‘X’ the Chief Minister said he was deeply shocked and saddened over the demise of one of India’s greatest industrialists. “A visionary leader, humanitarian, and legendary figure in India’s corporate world, Shri Tata’s life was an extraordinary journey of humility and success,” he said.

He further added that “Under his exceptional leadership, the Tata brand soared to unparalleled heights, conquering new horizons and filling every Indian with pride. His unmatched contributions to making India a global industrial power have left an indelible mark. His legacy of business excellence, unwavering ethics, and commitment to social good will continue to inspire generations, especially the youth of an aspirational and enterprising India.”

BRS working president K T. Rama Rao termed him as a true innovator, a wonderful human, an inspiration to many, and a humble legend. In a post on ‘X’ he said “Shri Ratan Tata’s passing leaves a void in the world of business, philanthropy, and humanity. Every time we look at THub, we will remember you, sir. You live in all our hearts and you will be a source of inspiration for everyone who wishes to make this world a better place.”

BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also mourned the death of Ratan Tata describing him as a rare industrialist whose philanthropy and visionary work as a social worker is an example for everyone who aspires for public welfare.

Mr. KCR said that Ratan Tata was a rare industrialist who believed in the socio-economic philosophy that the fruits of development should reach the bottom level.

Union Minister for Coal, G. Kishan Reddy said India had lost a priceless ‘ratna’ that inspired generations. “With the expansion of TATA in the fields of technology, automobile, power generation and others Mr. Ratan Tata has brought light in millions of families. It is no exaggeration to say that he has not left any Indian family untouched.”

Published - October 10, 2024 09:54 am IST

