RAT-tling reports of 2 students create a flutter in Medak school

They tested positive, then negative on rapid antigen tests; RT-PCR tests on all students today

Back-to-back coronavirus tests of two students of Jyothiba Phule Residential School at Haveli Ghanapur in Medak district have thrown up confusing results.

District Medical and Health Officer B. Venkateswara Rao said the two students were taken to an urban primary health centre after they complained of fever. Following a test, they were found positive for COVID-19. Medical officials rushed to the school and conducted rapid antigen tests on as many as 261 students. Surprisingly, however, the two students tested negative this time round.

Only a girl student tested positive.

Officials said that they will conduct RT-PCR tests on Sunday for a more conclusive result. “RT-PCR tests will be done for all the students, including the three students, before we come to a conclusion,” said Dr. Venkateswara Rao.

This is the third incident of students testing positive in erstwhile Medak district with first two being reported at Muthangi and Indresham in Sangareddy district.