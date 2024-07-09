ADVERTISEMENT

Rat found in sambar at JNTU canteen, Minister orders probe

Published - July 09, 2024 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha has ordered a probe into the incident of a rat found in sambar at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Sangareddy district.

A video of the rat struggling to escape from the vessel of sambar was posted on ‘X’ on Monday evening.

The Minister directed the Sangareddy District Additional Collector and District Food Safety officers to inquire and submit a report without delay. Highlighting the need to prevent such incidents in the future, he instructed officials to inspect boarding facilities, hostels, and canteens in all government and private schools and colleges.

He also spoke of strict enforcement of food safety norms, and called for action against those who fail to comply. He urged food manufacturers to obtain FSSAI licence and directed officials to revoke the licence of establishments that do not adhere to standards.

