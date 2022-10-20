Rasoolpura junction to be open for traffic soon

The works across the road continued unendingly, testing the patience of commuters on the stretch

Road is blocked near Rasoolpura junction for the past six months, to facilitate SNDP works by GHMC, causing severe hardships to commuters. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A good news is in the offing for commuters on the Sardar Patel Road. The ongoing stormwater drain works at Rasoolpura junction are finally nearing completion, after giving nerve racking rides to lakhs of commuters for more than six months.

Officials from GHMC informed that curing is going on and the stretch will be opened for traffic soon, most probably after a grand re-launch ceremony.

Traffic had been diverted on this ever busy stretch since April this year, to facilitate the stormwater drain works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) initiated by the State government through GHMC, in order to control the recurring urban floods.

Though initially promised for completion within the next 45 days, the works across the road continued unendingly, testing the patience of the commuters on the stretch.

“It takes me an hour and a half to cover the 15 kilometre stretch from Nacharam up to Begumpet on a two-wheeler, which is double the usual time. I cannot even imagine the plight of four-wheeler riders,” Vijay Goud, a vexed commuter shared.

The commuters are now expected to take a detour from Wesley College and travel via Sindhi Colony and Minister Road, to join the main thoroughfare.

“This never happens. Owing to pile up of vehicles ahead, we are always forced to take a detour from Sangeet Junction, and travel via Paradise and Minister Road to reach the main road, braving heavy traffic. Owing to the Metro Rail station there, vehicles get dumped on a narrow strip of road there, making things more difficult,” shared P. Satyanarayana, another commuter.

Officials blamed utility shifting and subsequent rains for the delay in completion of SNDP works.

“Every time it rains, the ditches would be filled up, and we have to empty them to restart the work. We lost several working days due to this,” an official shared.

Ideally, the works should have begun before the onset of summer and been completed by monsoons, or at least by October, the month of heavy rains and inundation in the city for the past three years. However, it had not happened owing to delay in tendering process and lack of response for the tenders on some stretches.

Close to ₹ 1,000 crore worth nala development works are going on in various parts of the city and outskirts under SNDP.