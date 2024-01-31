GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rashtrapati Nilayam welcomes over 70,000 visitors since March 2023

Dating back to 1860, it initially served as house of the British resident and later Nizam’s chief military officer before becoming President of India’s winter retreat post unification of Hyderabad with India

January 31, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh


A view of the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Since its opening in March 2023, the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad has welcomed over 70,000 visitors, offering an opportunity for citizens to connect with the rich history and heritage of the institution.

The President of India’s winter retreat is now accessible throughout the year, welcoming visitors from Tuesday to Sunday every week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the final entry permitted until 4 p.m. These details were highlighted during an outreach programme organised on Tuesday.

Dating back to its establishment in 1860, the property initially served as the residency house for the British government and later became the residence of the Nizam’s chief military officer.

On September 17, 1948, the unification of the princely state of Hyderabad with India took place at this very location. After it became the President’s winter retreat, the property used to be opened to the public for a brief 15-day period in January after the President’s visit.

In March 2023, however, President Droupadi Murmu officially opened the doors of the property to the public throughout the year.



An underground tunnel connecting the kitchen and dining room of Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad. The paintings are fine examples of the Cheriyal art tradition. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Rashtrapati Nilayam boasts 19 key attractions for visitors, with six of them inaugurated in December 2023, said officials.

These attractions include the main building with 16 rooms; a 120-foot flagpole, a replica of the original flagpole on which the national flag was hoisted for the first time officially in Hyderabad in September 1948; a Cherial art tunnel; a herbal garden featuring over 30 plant varieties; a nakshatra garden displaying plants and trees arranged to represent the 12 zodiac signs; and a 160-year-old banyan tree on which has been narrated the captivating story of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

