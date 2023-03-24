Rashtrapati Nilayam turns into a tourist magnet

March 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Residency in Bolarum was a place of refuge for the British deep inside the Nizam’s Dominion. Protected by an entrenchment, ringed by battalions of elite soldiers, the colonial enclave was a place where the Resident could escape if he perceived a threat.

This was also the place where the Indian Tricolour was ceremonially unfurled on September 17, 1948, after the Nizam’s army surrendered to the Indian forces. Now, visitors and tourists can access this historical place throughout the year. The Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats in the country, is now open to visitors for a fee of ₹50. Earlier, it used to be open for visitors for a few days a year.

“We have had 150 visitors till now. Sunday and Monday are closed for visitors,” said an official who ensures that the insides of the building are not photographed.

“We have come from Uppal to see this. It is lovely. So much of open space and greenery,” said a couple, who sat down on one of the small bridges on the path to the main building. While the evolution of the Residency Building, now the Telangana Mahila Vidyapeetham, is well known, there is limited information about the Bolaram Residency. The earliest reference to Bolarum Residency is from 1823, when the East India Company representative was Charles T. Metcalfe.

The single-storey colonial building painted blinding white and shaded by a large maulsary (Mimusops elengi) tree is an underwhelming experience from outside. But the insides are something else. Divided by a long corridor, the rooms are large, airy and customised for a life of ease. One of the most intriguing part of the building is the 163-foot tunnel that connects the kitchen with the dining area. Lit by skylights, the tunnel is now covered with Cherial art, including colourful masks and homilies delivered through art.

Behind the building is the pedestal on which the Tricolour was first unfurled on top of a 120-foot flagpole (the flagpole outside the Secunderabad station is 100-foot tall). Behind the flagpole is the large open space, where a deep stepwell has been cleaned up. The ramp used for drawing the water has now been turned into a garden. Two large rocks have been converted into an artificial waterfall by building small concrete tanks on top. The signage shows that it is a work in progress as it refers to a Shiva statue. How and where the statue will come up remains to be seen.

Even on a hot sunny day, a walk on the 97-acre sylvan surroundings of the Rashtrapati Nilayam passes off in no time. The visit time is limited to 40 minutes.