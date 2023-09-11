Rashtrapati Nilayam to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day

September 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rashtrapati Nilayam is all set to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day, marking the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad’s annexation into the Indian Union. A three-day celebration has been planned through September 15-17, with wide range of events to be held through 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The events include a photo and archives exhibition showcasing images related to the annexation, Operation Polo, and other historical milestones; a traditional and contemporary art exhibition exploring themes of unity, integrity, and the nation’s future; and a community art project, which aims to create a mural symbolising the unity, diversity, and spirit of Hyderabad’s integration.

“Throughout the three-day celebration, visitors can savour diverse cuisines at the food festival. On the third day of the event, a panel discussion will be held, featuring historians, archivists, and freedom fighters. The speakers will narrate tales of Hyderabad’s annexation and other important moments in the city’s history,” Manager Rashtrapati Nilayam K. Rajni Priya said.

Additionally, there will be a public rally on September 15 and 16 where participants will carry posters, banners and slogans on the Indian freedom struggle.