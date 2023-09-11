HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rashtrapati Nilayam to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day

A three-day event has been organised featuring a photo and archives exhibition, art exhibition, mural project, food festival, panel discussion and public rally 

September 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Rashtrapati Nilayam is all set to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day, marking the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad’s annexation into the Indian Union. A three-day celebration has been planned through September 15-17, with wide range of events to be held through 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The events include a photo and archives exhibition showcasing images related to the annexation, Operation Polo, and other historical milestones; a traditional and contemporary art exhibition exploring themes of unity, integrity, and the nation’s future; and a community art project, which aims to create a mural symbolising the unity, diversity, and spirit of Hyderabad’s integration.

“Throughout the three-day celebration, visitors can savour diverse cuisines at the food festival. On the third day of the event, a panel discussion will be held, featuring historians, archivists, and freedom fighters. The speakers will narrate tales of Hyderabad’s annexation and other important moments in the city’s history,” Manager Rashtrapati Nilayam K. Rajni Priya said.

Additionally, there will be a public rally on September 15 and 16 where participants will carry posters, banners and slogans on the Indian freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.