Rashtrapati Nilayam open to public

March 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Retreats belonged to all Indians and that a Knowledge Gallery in the Rashtrapati Nilayam had been setup so that people were made aware of freedom fighters and respect the values of the freedom struggle.

President Murmu was speaking at a video conference at the opening of the Rashtrapati Nilayam for visitors, where she laid the foundation for restoration and conservation of the Jai Hind Ramp and a replica of the historic flag post.

The Knowledge Gallery would provide information about the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam as well as the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. President Murmu urged children to visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first time that the Rashtrapati Nilayam had been thrown open to the public.

“During the tour of Nilayam, one can see the building from inside, including Presidential Wing, Dining Area; and can enjoy traditional Cheriyal paintings of Telangana strolling through the underground tunnel connecting the Nilayam Kitchen to the Dining Hall. Visitors can learn about the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam, know about Constitution and get a glimpse of the role and responsibilities of the President of India in the ‘Knowledge Gallery’ which was earlier used as stables,” a press release reads.

Those interested can visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam from 10 am to 5 pm, except on Mondays and government holidays. A registration charge of ₹50 for Indian citizens and ₹250 for citizens of other countries is applicable.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali were present at the event.